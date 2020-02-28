Published on
by

'An Astonishing Rate of Corruption': Trump Has Amassed 3,000 Conflicts of Interest Since Taking Office

Government watchdog CREW revealed that the president racks up the equivalent of two conflicts of interest per day.

by
0 Comments

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump delivered remarks with his children—from left, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump—during the grand opening ceremony of the new Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 26, 2016. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The government watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington announced Friday that after more than three years of monitoring President Donald Trump's conduct, the president has hit a milestone, amassing more than 3,000 conflicts of interest between his businesses and his position in office.

The findings come from a CREW report detailing improper relationships between Trump, his business empire, and those trying to influence public policy—including lobbyists, foreign governments, and members of Congress.

CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder called the milestone "disgraceful."

"Every one of the more than 3,000 conflicts of interest that President Trump has incurred through his businesses raises new questions about whether he is making decisions in the interest of the American people or his own bottom line," said Bookbinder in a statement. "Not only does he appear to be profiting from the presidency daily, but he is constantly facing new temptations to use his office for his own benefit."

Since Trump took office and refused to divest from his businesses, instead handing over control of the Trump Organization to his two eldest sons, hundreds of people and groups have interacted with the president and his business in ways that "showcase the president's willingness to blend his personal gain with his professional responsibilities," CREW said.

According to the report:

  • 55 members of Congress have made 78 visits to Trump's resort properties.
  • Cabinet members have patronized Trump properties and attended events with special interests or wealthy political donors at least 30 times.
  • Foreign government-tied entities have held 13 events at Trump properties, and at least 134 foreign officials have visited one of Trump’s properties—violations of U.S. Constitution's Emoluments Clause.
  • Special interest groups have sponsored 117 events at Trump properties since he took office.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Support Our People-Powered Media Model Today

If you believe the survival of independent media is vital to a healthy democracy, please step forward with a donation to nonprofit Common Dreams today:



The report details several specific examples of favors given to officials and associates who visit Trump's properties. Patrons of the president's private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida have been offered chances to "shadow rule" government agencies, while a other members have been nominated to ambassadorships.

On Twitter, CREW research Director Robert Maguire posted a graphic showing the president has averaged more than two conflicts of interest per day since taking office.

Trump's frequent interactions with people and groups who have a vested interest in influencing U.S. policy amount to an "astonishing rate of corruption," CREW said.

The president's conduct could also have major implications for future administrations, Bookbinder said.

"The president's decision to retain a financial interest in the Trump Organization sets a dangerous precedent for future presidents and officials who will be less inclined to separate their own interests from their public duties and to choose duty over corruption," said Bookbinder.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
CREW, Donald Trump, Corporate Power, Corruption