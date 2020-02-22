Nevada Entrance Poll Shows 62% of Democratic Caucus-Goers Support Medicare for All

This is a developing news story... Check back for updates...
More than 60% of Nevada caucus-goers support eliminating private insurance and moving to a single-payer healthcare system, according to a poll conducted by Edison Media Research as Democratic voters entered their precincts Saturday.
The entrance poll showed that 62% of Nevada caucus-goers "support replacing all private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone," the Washington Post reported. Single-payer received a similar level of support among Democratic voters in Iowa and New Hampshire.
Nevada caucus-goers also ranked healthcare as their top issue, followed by the climate crisis and income inequality.
"It's fair to say Democratic leadership fails to understand how much everyday Americans hate their private healthcare coverage," tweeted TIME contributor Christopher Hale.
—63% of Nevada Democrats want a nominee who can beat Trump versus a nominee who supports their ideology.
—62% support Medicare-for-all.
—44% say health care is their #1 issue.
