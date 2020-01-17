Published on
'Are You F*cking Kidding Me:?' Monica Lewinsky Reacts to Ken Starr Joining Trump's Impeachment Defense Team

"That's the message Trump wants to send for his impeachment?" asked another critic after president announced legal team for Senate trial.

Contributing Editor at Vanity Fair, Monica Lewinsky speaks onstage during 'Talkin' About Our Generation: The Power of Recent History' at Vanity Fair's 6th Annual New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Monica Lewinksy was among those expressing shock Friday morning after it was announced that Ken Starr and Robert Ray—both of whom served as special prosecutors in the investigation that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in the 1990s—were appointed by President Donald Trump to be part of his legal defense team during the U.S. Senate's impeachment trial.

As Politico reports, Starr and Ray, along with Harvard Law School's Alan Dershowitz and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, will "serve as clean-up hitters behind White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow" for Trump's six-person team of lawyers.

Trump's legal "dream team" left other critics also unimpressed:

"Of all the lawyers in the country, Trump chose Ken Starr—who was fired from Baylor University over a rape scandal—and Alan Dershowitz—who helped pedophile rapist Jeffrey Epstein stay out of prison," tweeted Keith Boykin, a political commentator for CNN. "That's the message Trump wants to send for his impeachment?"

