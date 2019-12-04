WATCH LIVE: Day 6 of Trump Impeachment Hearings

The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NJ), will kick off its first public hearing of the official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning.

The hearing will begin at 10:00am EST and feature testimony by four distinguished scholars of U.S. constitutional law: Professor Noah Feldman of Harvard Law School, Professor Michael Gerhardt of The University of North Carolina School of Law; Professor Pamela S. Karlan of Stanford Law School; and Professor Jonathan Turley of the George Washington University Law School.

Ahead of the Wednesday's hearing, Nadler said the hearing would offer an opportunity to "discuss the constitutional framework through which the House may analyze the evidence gathered in the present inquiry." A statement by the committee said the legal scholars would offer a detailed looked at the potential constitutional grounds for impeaching the president over his alleged effort to use the power of his office for his own political gain by seeking to bribe the foreign government of Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political 2020 Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

Last month, the House Intelligence Committe held five days of impeachment hearings.

