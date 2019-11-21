WATCH LIVE: Day 5 of Trump Impeachment Hearings

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday is holding its fifth day of public hearings as part of the ongoing House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump with testimony from two witnesses: Dr. Fiona Hill, former Senior Director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council, and David Holmes, who served as the Political Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

The morning hearing—scheduled to start at 9:00am ET—is the seventh to take place over the last two weeks.

WATCH LIVE:

Watch Day 4 of the Trump Impeachment Hearing (Nov. 20, 2019) here.

Watch Day 3 of the Trump Impeachment Hearing (Nov. 19, 2019) here.

Watch Day 2 of the Trump Impeachment Hearing (Nov. 15, 2019) here.

Watch Day 1 of the Trump Impeachment Hearing (Nov. 13, 2019) here.