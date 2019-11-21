Published on
WATCH LIVE: Day 5 of Trump Impeachment Hearings

Testifying on Thursday are Dr. Fiona Hill, former Senior Director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council, and David Holmes, who served as the Political Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Ranking Member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) listen to Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, testify before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday is holding its fifth day of public hearings as part of the ongoing House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump with testimony from two witnesses: Dr. Fiona Hill, former Senior Director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council, and David Holmes, who served as the Political Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

The morning hearing—scheduled to start at 9:00am ET—is the seventh to take place over the last two weeks.

WATCH LIVE:

