WATCH LIVE: Day 4 of Trump Impeachment Hearings

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee planned another pair of public hearings for Wednesday as part of Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump—one at 9:00 am ET featuring Gordon D. Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union, and another at 2:30 pm ET.

WATCH THE FULL MORNING HEARING:

The witnesses set to appear at the afternoon hearing are Laura K. Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian affairs as well as David Hale, the under secretary of state for political affairs.

However, as The New York Times noted, "Mr. Sondland will most likely be the day's most consequential witness. He had direct contact with Mr. Trump, and has already informed the committee that he told a top Ukrainian official that the country would probably have to give Mr. Trump a public pledge for investigations before it would receive frozen military aid."

Earlier this month, as Common Dreams reported, Sondland provided House impeachment investigators with a three-page amendment to his original 10-hour testimony behind closed doors in October.

In Sondland's updated testimony, described by critics and reporters as a "bombshell" reversal, he appeared to confirm a quid pro quo which involved the Trump administration pressuring Ukraine to launch a politically advantageous probe into Burisma, an energy firm that employed Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump's rivals for the White House in 2020.

WATCH THE FULL AFTERNOON HEARING:

