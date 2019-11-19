Published on
WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of Trump Impeachment Hearings

Testimony in the latest hearing comes from two key witnesses Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams who were on the Trump call with the Ukraine president on July 25, 2019.

Jennifer Williams, special adviser for Europe and Russia in the Office of the Vice President, and Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, are sworn in before testifying in the House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The third day of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump took place Tuesday as the Intelligence Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives heard testimony from two key witnesses Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams.

Vindman and Williams are both high-ranking members of the White House national security team in the Trump White House.  Williams is a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence as special adviser for Europe and Russia in his office and Vindman is a member of the National Security Council official—director of European Affairs for the NSC and fluent in Ukraine. Both were on Trump's controversial July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Based on previous sworn testimony, the New York Times reports "Williams said she found it 'unusual' because 'it involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter.' Vindman said he reported his concerns to his superiors 'out of a sense of duty.'"

WATCH THE FULL HEARING:

Watch Day 2 of the Trump Impeachment Hearing (Nov. 15, 2019) here.

Watch Day 1 of the Trump Impeachment Hearing (Nov. 13, 2019) here.

