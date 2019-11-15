'We Won't Let Him Forget': Christine Blasey Ford Senate Testimony Plays on Big Screen Outside Kavanaugh Dinner

Activists with Demand Justice and the Center for Popular Democracy Action played video of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's Senate testimony on a big screen outside of a Federalist Society dinner Thursday night honoring Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who Ford accused of sexual assault.

"The Federalist Society is trying to rehabilitate a credibly accused sexual predator, and we will not allow them to forget Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh's other accusers," Katie O'Connor senior counsel for Demand Justice, said in a statement. "Kavanaugh is not the hero of this story. We still believe Christine Blasey Ford, and we won’t let him forget that. Putting on a new robe can’t be allowed to erase credible accusations of sexual assault."

This massive video of Christine Blasey Ford's testimony is playing on repeat in front of Brett Kavanaugh's dinner guests as they wait outside. pic.twitter.com/p5QhnN4te0 — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 14, 2019

As guests of the event waited outside for the dinner to begin, protestors walked among the crowd chanting "I believe Dr. Ford! I believe Anita Hill!"

Oh man. Anti-Kavanaugh protesters are shouting "I believe Dr. Ford! I believe Anita Hill!" right in the faces of Federalist Society members as they're stuck waiting in line for their gala to start. For who knows how long. #awkward pic.twitter.com/1J4rkC4nBF — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 14, 2019 Still awkward as all these Fed Society people in tuxes are stuck standing here with people shouting "hey hey, ho ho! Kavanaugh has got to go!" Also I see Rod Rosenstein is in line (!) for this gala with Brett Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/4HakyMg3ry — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 14, 2019

During Kavanaugh's speech at the invite-only gala, which was sponsored by Facebook, protestors blew rape whistles and yelled "We believe Christine Ford!" and "We believe survivors!"