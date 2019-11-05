Published on
by

Is Trump Attending LSU-Alabama Game Because He's "Desperately Searching for a Sporting Event Where His Ass Won't Get Booed"?

"Oh god, he's just going to keep going to sports events until they don't boo him, isn't he?"

by
0 Comments
President Donald Trump attends Game Five of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C. He was booed by the crowd.

President Donald Trump attends Game Five of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C. He was booed by the crowd. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump reportedly plans to attend a high-profile college football game in the deep red state of Alabama Saturday, a decision that critics are speculating is evidence that the White House is trying to find a public sporting event where the president won't be booed by the crowd. 

Saturday's game, a match-up between No. 1 ranked University of Alabama and No. 2 ranked Louisiana State University, is the president's third attempt in as many weeks to bask in the cheers of thousands of sports fans. 

"World Series was in D.C. so he felt like going, then was startled to get booed," tweeted Intercept editor Ryan Grim. "So he went to a UFC fight to prove some people don't hate him. That turned out to be untrue, so now he's still hunting."

Grim called the president's decision to attend the game in that context "genuinely sad."

Drew Magary, a former writer for Deadspin who likely would have already written this article had he and the rest of the site's staff not last week left en masse due to restrictive editorial directives from the outlet's private equity owners, mocked the president's decision on Twitter. 

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

"Desperately searching for a sporting event where his ass won't get booed," said Magary. 

Other social media users joined in the ridicule. 

If Trump is booed at the Alabama game, opined Media Matters editor-at-large Parker Molloy with a sense of rising dread, the president will probably continue looking for games until he gets what he wants.

"Oh god," said Molloy, "he's just going to keep going to sports events until they don't boo him, isn't he?"

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Alabama, Louisiana, Students