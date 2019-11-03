Published on
WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders, Ilhan Omar Set to Rally Forces in Minneapolis

Sanders's surging campaign was forced to move today's rally from the Northrup Arena, which only seats 2,700 to Williams Arena, which can hold more than 14,000

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) are set to rally thousands of supporters at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus later today.

Prince’s longtime band, the New Power Generation (NPG) will perform. The group toured and recorded with Prince for over two decades.

Minnesota’s primary on Super Tuesday — one month after the Iowa caucuses — ends the state's caucus nominating system which was used for the last time in 2016.

Sanders easily defeated  Hillary Clinton by a margin of 61.6% to 38.4%  in his 2016 Minnesota caucus victory.

Representative Omar of Minneapolis endorsed Sanders in October, breaking from the rest of the state’s Democratic congressional delegation, which supports U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. CT for the 6 p.m. CT (GMT-6) event.

WATCH LIVE HERE:

 

