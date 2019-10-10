Published on
Two Giuliani Clients Who Helped Investigate Biden Arrested on Campaign Finance Charges for Six-Figure Trump Donation

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman are both witnesses in House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

This Facebook screen shot provided by The Campaign Legal Center, shows from left, Donald Trump, Jr., Tommy Hicks, Jr., Lev Parnas, and Igor Fruman. (Photo: Facebook/Screenshot)

Two foreign nationals who helped President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden were arrested Wednesday night on campaign finance charges.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Florida businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman "have been under investigation by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, and are expected to appear in federal court in Virginia later on Thursday."

"Mr. Giuliani... identified the two men in May as his clients," according to the Journal. "Both men have donated to Republican campaigns including Mr. Trump's, and in May 2018 gave $325,000 to the primary pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action, through an LLC called Global Energy Producers."

The donation to Trump's super PAC sparked a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint by the nonpartisan watchdog group Campaign Legal Center, which accused Parnas and Fruman of laundering "a six-figure contribution to President Trump's super PAC through a shell corporation."

Parnas and Fruman are both witnesses in House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Former Trump attorney John Dowd, who is now representing Parnas and Fruman, sent a letter last week informing House investigators that his clients will not be cooperating with the impeachment probe.

House Democrats are reportedly preparing to subpoena Parnas and Fruman if they fail to show up for scheduled depositions Thursday and Friday.

