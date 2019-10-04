'Gave Me Goosebumps': Praise for Independent Video That Captures Side of Bernie Sanders Corporate Media Ignores

A video created by independent producer Matt Orfalea in support of Sen. Bernie Sanders went viral Friday as progressives praised the five-minute ad for offering a powerful counter to the corporate media's consistently negative portrayal of Sanders and his 2020 presidential campaign.

"Legit gave me goosebumps," wrote one Twitter user, a sentiment that was echoed across social media in response to the video.

The video juxtaposes the media caricature of Sanders as an unsmiling, loud, and angry curmudgeon with clips showing the friendly and compassionate senator many supporters experience in person at rallies and town halls across the country.

"No candidate has endured more unfounded hateful attacks than Bernie Sanders. But he fights on!" tweeted Orfalea, who posted the video to YouTube Thursday.

Watch the clip:

Shaun King, columnist for The Intercept and Sanders supporter, called Orfalea's video "the single best, most insightful, most inspirational" ad of the 2020 presidential election thus far.

"Thank you to @0rf for not only showing the world how kind and compassionate Bernie Sanders is," King tweeted, "but showing just how far off base coverage about him can be."

Actress and Sanders backer Susan Sarandon praised the video for elevating perspectives that the media often ignores in its coverage of the Vermont senator.

"This video lifts up so many marginalized voices that are consistently downplayed and discounted by the corporate media," said Sarandon. "People of color, women, young people, working people, poor people, and the list goes on. Bernie Sanders hears you."