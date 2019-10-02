Bernie Sanders 'In Good Spirits' After Successful Heart Procedure to Treat Artery Blockage

This is a developing story... Check back for possible updates...

Sen. Bernie Sanders Tuesday night had successful heart stent procedure to treat an artery blockage after he experienced chest discomfort on the campaign trail.

"Bernie has been touring the country largely nonstop for four years—went immediately back on the road to organize for the midterms after the 2016 election, then launched into the presidential. Wishing him a fast and full recovery."

—Ryan Grim, The Intercept

Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser to Sanders's 2020 presidential campaign, said in a statement that the Vermont senator is "conversing and in good spirits" following the procedure in Nevada.

"Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted," said Weaver. "He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates."

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent, said that because Sanders did not have open heart surgery, the recovery period could be as short as four to seven days.

Important context on the @BernieSanders health situation from @drsanjaygupta. He makes it clear that Sanders did NOT have open heart surgery. The lack of an intense operation means the recovery could be much quicker. Gupta explains the reality of the recovery time here: pic.twitter.com/DfrSvU5zv4 — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 2, 2019

Journalists, Sanders's fellow presidential candidates, and others wished the senator a speedy recovery on Twitter:

We want to send our best wishes for a quick recovery to @BernieSanders today. Our whole team has you in their thoughts. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 2, 2019 Thinking of @BernieSanders today and wishing him a speedy recovery. If there's one thing I know about him, he's a fighter and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail soon. SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Get our best delivered to your inbox. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2019 Wishing @BernieSanders a full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with you and your family today—and I look forward to seeing you back out on the campaign trail soon. https://t.co/39ZC6Zhhbn — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 2, 2019 Bruce, Team Warren, and I are sending all our best wishes for a speedy recovery to @BernieSanders. I hope to see my friend back on the campaign trail very soon. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 2, 2019

"If I travel to New York and back I'm worn out," tweeted The Intercept's Ryan Grim. "Bernie has been touring the country largely nonstop for four years—went immediately back on the road to organize for the midterms after the 2016 election, then launched into the presidential. Wishing him a fast and full recovery."

MoveOn said, "Get well soon, Bernie Sanders. You're a force of nature and we're looking forward to seeing you continue to push your progressive agenda on the 2020 campaign trail."