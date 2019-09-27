Published on
by

'Marvelously Massive' Turnout for New Wave of Global Climate Strikes

In cities from Auckland to Rome to New Delhi, young people demand urgent action on the climate crisis.

by
0 Comments
Students attend the Fridays for Future march in Rome to protest against the climate crisis on September 27, 2019.

Students attend the Fridays for Future march in Rome to protest against the climate crisis on September 27, 2019. (Photo: Jacopo Landi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Change is coming," Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said Friday as hundreds of thousands of people hit streets worldwide to take part in another round of climate strikes.

Carrying placards with messages like "Time's running out" and "There's no planet B," young people and their allies across the globe urged world leaders to take swift action to tackle the climate crisis.

Friday's actions kicked off in New Zealand, where organizers said roughly 170,000 people—which represents about 3.5 percent of the country's total population—took part across the island nation.

Auckland-based public health physician Rhys Jones wrote Friday of the turnout, "If our leaders were looking for a mandate to act, this is it."

Friday's strikes cap a week of youth-led climate actions, which began with a bang when over four million people turned out for the global #ClimateStrike on the Sept. 20. The Friday wave of actions, said author and 350.org co-founder Bill McKibben in a tweet, appears to be "just as marvelously massive."

"I think today our message is going to be partly about the fact that you're allowed to be outraged, you should be outraged, and it's only that that's going to save us," Alienor Rougeot from the Toronto chapter of Fridays for Future said Friday.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

School strike for climate catalyst Thunberg, for her part, is in Montreal where she plans to take part in that city's climate march.

See images of other strikes below:

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Climate, Solutions
,
Children, People Power, Civil Disobedience, FridaysforFuture, Greta Thunberg