Published on
by

'Unfit for Office': Trump Reportedly Suggests Person Who Informed Whistleblower Should Be Executed

"Very normal, healthy democracy we live in."

by
0 Comments
President Donald Trump speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on September 26.

President Donald Trump speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on September 26.  (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to suggest that the person who passed on information about his phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to a whistleblower should be executed, a striking escalation in rhetoric as the scandal over the July conversation between the two leaders continued to unfold. 

"Very normal, healthy democracy we live in," tweeted The Young Turks host John Iadarola.

Trump's comments came during a private event at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York to mark the end of the United Nations General Assembly.

"I want to know who's the person who gave the whistleblower the information, because that's close to a spy," Trump said. "You know what we used to do in the old days, when we were smart, with spies and treason, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now."

Treason is a capital federal crime punishable by death. Spying is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. 

According to The New York Times, which broke the story, Trump's comments "stunned" some people in the audience. The president had choice words for the media as well:

Some in the crowd laughed, the person briefed on what took place said. The event was closed to reporters, and during his remarks, the president called the news media "scum" in addition to labeling them as crooked.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Later, on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, the president said that Democrats investigating his conduct should be barred from doing so. 

"What these guys, the Democrats, are doing to this country is a disgrace," said Trump. "And it shouldn't be allowed."

"There should be a law of stopping it," the president added. "Maybe legally, through the courts."

Trump is currently under an impeachment inquiry due to the phone call and the coverup. During a House Intelligence Committee hearing Thursday, Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire said that the whistleblower acted in good faith.

"I believe the whistleblower did the right thing," said Maguire.

At the hearing, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) declared the scandal shows Trump is "unfit for office."

"The whistleblower complaint has exposed a criminal effort to extort political dirty work from a foreign government," said Castro, "and a massive cover-up orchestrated by the White House." 

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Ukraine, Whistleblowers