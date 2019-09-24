Published on
The Whole World Is Wilbur Ross, Who Clearly Fell Asleep During Ultra-Nationalist Trump Speech at UN

"Wilbur Ross is all of us right now. Donald is putting everyone to sleep."

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (center) with his eyes closed and seemingly asleep as President Donald Trump delivered a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. (Photo: Screenshot)

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross inadvertently—and without using words—spoke for millions upon millions of people around the world on Tuesday morning as he very clearly fell asleep during President Donald Trump's ultra-nationalist address to the United Nations General Assembly.

But was Ross actually sleeping? It certainly looks like it:

 

The scene of Ross sleeping during the address quickly went viral on social media, not just because of the U.S. president's numerous false statements during the "low-energy" speech but because Ross has been known to fall asleep during public events as well as meetings.

During a Trump speech in Saudi Arabia in 2017, Wilbur also appeared to doze off:

