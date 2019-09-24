The Whole World Is Wilbur Ross, Who Clearly Fell Asleep During Ultra-Nationalist Trump Speech at UN

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross inadvertently—and without using words—spoke for millions upon millions of people around the world on Tuesday morning as he very clearly fell asleep during President Donald Trump's ultra-nationalist address to the United Nations General Assembly.

But was Ross actually sleeping? It certainly looks like it:

Is Wilbur Ross ... is he sleeping through Trump's #unga speech? pic.twitter.com/rmzjtuFedB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2019

The scene of Ross sleeping during the address quickly went viral on social media, not just because of the U.S. president's numerous false statements during the "low-energy" speech but because Ross has been known to fall asleep during public events as well as meetings.

Wilbur Ross is all of us right now. Donald is putting everyone to sleep with this super low-energy speech. — Geoffrey Sorensen (@GSorensen) September 24, 2019 Wilbur Ross later today: "The President's speech was riveting." pic.twitter.com/nZPrdlWWto — Impeach 'em all (@NarcTranslator) September 24, 2019 There are people literally falling asleep in the #UNGA audience right now... including members of President Trump's own administration. Wilbur Ross has been snoozing since about two minutes into the speech. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 24, 2019

During a Trump speech in Saudi Arabia in 2017, Wilbur also appeared to doze off: