#MyPalestinianSitty Goes Viral as Twitter Users Join Rashida Tlaib in Showing Love for Their Grandmothers

"I am overcome with emotions realizing how we are finally humanizing one of the world's most dehumanized peoples," tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar

"This was my other #MyPalestinianSitty who no one could mess with," tweeted Rep. Rashida Tlaib. (Photo: Rep. Rashida Tlaib/Twitter)

Lawmakers, activists, and ordinary people took to Twitter on Saturday to share their love for their Palestinian grandmothers in a show of solidarity with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who refused to accept Israel's "oppressive" conditions for visiting her 90-year-old sitty—the Arabic name for grandmother—in the occupied West Bank.

The hashtag #MyPalestinianSitty quickly went viral as people flooded Twitter with stories and photos of their grandmothers:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted Saturday that she was "overcome with emotions" as she watched the #MyPalestinianSitty hashtag go viral.

Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat and the first Palestinian American woman ever elected to Congress, said in a statement Friday that accepting Israel's demand that she refrain from expressing support for boycott activities during her trip would have been "a disservice to all who live there, including my incredibly strong and loving grandmother."

"This type of oppression is painful for all humanity," said Tlaib, "but it is especially painful for me personally every time I hear my loving family members cry out for the freedom to live and the right to feel human."

Tlaib joined the chorus on Saturday with a #MyPalestinianSitty tweet of her own:

