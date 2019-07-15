WATCH: Omar, Pressley, Tlaib, and Ocasio-Cortez Hold Press Conference on Racist 'Vile Garbage' Spewed by Trump

Four members of the U.S. House of Representatives—Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib—delivered a series of scathing and thoughtful rebukes of President Donald Trump at a Monday press conference as they collectively denounced, in Omar's words, the "vile garbage" the #racistpresident has made in recent days.

Watch:

All four of the lawmakers denounced Trump while also calling for the president to be held to account.

"We can either continue to enable this president and report on the vilegarbage that comes out of his mouth," Omar said during her remarks, "or we can hold him accountable."

"It is time for us to stop allowing this president to make a mockery out of our constitution," Omar added. "It is time for us to impeach this president."

Calling Trump's behavior part of the "agenda of white nationalists," Omar said that what has long taken place in "chat rooms or on national TV" has finally "reached the White House garden."

And both Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley characterized Trump's most recent racist attacks as an intentional move by the president to distract the country from his overtly destructive and cruel agenda.

"This is simply a disruption and a distraction from the callous, chaotic and corrupt culture of this administration," Pressley said.



As the press conference took place, the viral hashtag #RacistPresident once again took off in popularity.