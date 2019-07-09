Call to Action by Journalists, Academics Urges Americans to Use 'All Nonviolent Means Necessary' to Shut Down Trump Detention Camps

A group of nearly two dozen prominent journalists, academics, and activists Tuesday called on Americans across the nation to use "any nonviolent means necessary" to force the closure of President Donald Trump's immigrant detention facilities.

"What would you do if it were your daughter, grandson, niece or nephew who was sick, denied medicine, deprived of sleep, and so traumatized that they've become suicidal? You'd move heaven and earth to free them. These are all our children; their lives are sacred."

—call to action

"We are calling on all people of conscience to shut down the concentration camps on the U.S.-Mexico border," reads the call to action, which was backed by renowned linguist and dissident Noam Chomsky, environmentalist and author Naomi Klein, Intercept co-founder Jeremy Scahill, and others.

"From abolitionism to Standing Rock, Americans have come together time and again to defy horrific injustice," the call states. "Now, as the government tries to normalize concentration camps, it is time like never before to target those responsible. Inspired by the civil rights movement, ACT-UP, and early labor struggles, we must employ every nonviolent tactic at our disposal to oppose this institutionalized criminality."

The call to action marked the beginning of a new campaign titled "No More Concentration Camps," which aims to mobilize communities across the U.S. to combat the Trump administration's horrific—and often deadly—treatment of migrants.

The new campaign is centered around five demands:

Closure of all of Trump's concentration camps now;

Abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE);

Defunding the Customs and Border Protection (CBP);

Upholding the legal right to seek asylum; and

Decriminalization of the border.

The campaign comes as Jewish activists are employing nonviolent civil disobedience across the country to demand an end to the Trump administration's abuse of migrants.

On Tuesday morning, just hours after hundreds of demonstrators surrounded an ICE office in Chicago, over a dozen Jewish activists held a sit-in inside the U.S. capitol building to condemn Trump's anti-immigrant agenda:

18 #JewsAgainstICE are sitting in, singing Oseh Shalom (prayer for peace) as they’re arrested. We will not stay silent while Dem leaders continue to fund concentration camps. #NeverAgainMeans we #ShutDownICE! WATCH: https://t.co/vjg7KNywHH

GET INVOLVED: https://t.co/O0VeXq9pbp pic.twitter.com/zUgRtdhQnz — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) July 9, 2019

In their call to action, the journalists and academics outlined a number of effective non-violent tactics that can be used at Trump administration detention facilities.

"We can blockade the concentration camps with occupations and die-ins," they said. "We can set up our own 'freedom camps' on their doorstep. We can support workers who walk out and strike. We can make life impossible for the tech companies profiting from this misery, for the big banks that fund it, and for the politicians that make it possible."

Read the full call to action: