Condemning Trump's "Racist Attacks on Immigrants," Sanders Calls for Bans on Mass Raids and For-Profit Detention Centers

In a major immigration speech in Nevada on Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders condemned President Donald Trump's ongoing "dehumanization of undocumented people" and outlined his alternative agenda, which calls for an end to mass immigration raids and a ban on for-profit detention centers.

"The time is long overdue for us to stand up and to tell this president and his Republican allies that we will no longer tolerate demagogic and frankly racist attacks on immigrants," Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, told the crowd gathered at Martin Middle School in Las Vegas.

We have to end the dehumanization of undocumented people. That means: a fully funded immigration adjudication system

ending mass immigration raids

not holding asylum seekers in detention while applications are processed

ending for-profit detention centers

Sanders also called for comprehensive immigration reform that would provide a "pathway to citizenship" for undocumented people, "immediately" grant permanent legal status to Dreamers, and end family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"America must never be a nation in which babies are snatched from the arms of their mothers," Sanders said.

