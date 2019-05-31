Published on
Condemning Trump's "Racist Attacks on Immigrants," Sanders Calls for Bans on Mass Raids and For-Profit Detention Centers

"We have to end the dehumanization of undocumented people," the Vermont senator and presidential candidate said during a rally in Nevada

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in the capital of his home state of Vermont on May 25, 2019 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

In a major immigration speech in Nevada on Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders condemned President Donald Trump's ongoing "dehumanization of undocumented people" and outlined his alternative agenda, which calls for an end to mass immigration raids and a ban on for-profit detention centers.

"The time is long overdue for us to stand up and to tell this president and his Republican allies that we will no longer tolerate demagogic and frankly racist attacks on immigrants," Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, told the crowd gathered at Martin Middle School in Las Vegas.

Sanders also called for comprehensive immigration reform that would provide a "pathway to citizenship" for undocumented people, "immediately" grant permanent legal status to Dreamers, and end family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"America must never be a nation in which babies are snatched from the arms of their mothers," Sanders said.

Watch the Vermont senator's full speech:

