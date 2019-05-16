Published on
by

'Unacceptable and Uncalled For': Iranian Foreign Minister Denounces Trump Administration's March to War

Javad Zarif said Iran is exercising "maximum restraint" in the face of repeated threats of force from the Trump administration

by
0 Comments

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks to the media following talks on June 27, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

As the Trump administration continues to level evidence-free accusations against Iran and dangerously escalate the risk of another catastrophic war in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Thursday that his country is acting with "maximum restraint" in the face of U.S. belligerence and denounced threats of force by White House officials.

"We believe that escalation by the United States is unacceptable and uncalled for."
—Javad Zarif, Iranian Foreign Minister

"We believe that escalation by the United States is unacceptable and uncalled for," Zarif told reporters during a meeting with Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono in Tokyo.

Iran is exercising "maximum restraint in spite of the fact the United States withdrew from [the] JCPOA last May," said Zarif, referring to the Iran nuclear accord.

As Common Dreams reported last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged diplomacy and pressured European nations to uphold their end of the nuclear accord as the Trump administration refuses to return to the negotiating table.

"The path we have chosen today is not the path of war, it is the path of diplomacy," said Rouhani.

The Iranian president's comments came just days after Trump national security adviser John Bolton used the routine deployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf to threaten Iran with military force.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif said he predicted military "accidents" resulting from the Trump administration's continued escalation of tensions in the region, a concern that has been echoed by anti-war voices and foreign policy analysts in recent days.

"In interviews in April, I predicted 'accidents”—not because I'm a genius—but because B-Team is so brazenly following John Bolton's script," Zarif wrote.

The "B-Team," as Zarif has termed it, consists of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"After all," Zarif tweeted, "half of [the] B-Team were co-conspirators in [the] disastrous Iraq war."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, War & Peace, U.S.
,
Iran, Donald Trump, John Bolton, Mike Pompeo