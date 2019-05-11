'Stop Arming Israel, Stop Bombing Gaza': Thousands March in London Demanding Justice for Palestinians

Thousands took to the streets of London on Saturday to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and demand an end to Israel's brutal occupation.

Ahed Tamimi—the 18-year-old Palestinian activist who became a global protest icon after she was imprisoned for slapping Israeli soldiers outside of her home in the occupied West Bank—joined Saturday's march and delivered a speech to demonstrators:

Members of the U.K. Labour Party also joined or backed the demonstration, which was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the Stop the War Coalition, and other groups.

"We cannot stand by or stay silent at the continuing denial of rights and justice to the Palestinian people."

—Jeremy Corbyn, U.K. Labour Leader

"Palestine has the right to exist but sadly that is a right that is increasingly threatened," said Labour MP Richard Burgeon. "Palestinians should be able to live free from ever expanding settlements on stolen land."

The London march took place just a week after an Israeli assault on Gaza killed over 20 Palestinians, including two pregnant women and two infants.

On Friday, as Al Jazeera reported, Israeli forces killed one Palestinian and injured dozens more during anti-occupation demonstrations.

As we move past 10 Downing Street, thousands are chanting “stop arming #Israel, stop bombing #Gaza!” The UK government must end its complicity in the oppression of the Palestinian people! #ExistResistReturn pic.twitter.com/8I7jxe5VIx — PSC (@PSCupdates) May 11, 2019 Huge numbers on Whitehall in solidarity with #Palestine today. The Palestinian solidarity movement is alive and well in the UK! #ExistResistReturn pic.twitter.com/u5ztbwYcMA — Stop the War (@STWuk) May 11, 2019

Ahead of Friday's marches, U.K. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wrote a lengthy Facebook post expressing support for the demonstrators, calling for an end to British arms sales to Israel, and denouncing Prime Minister Theresa May's government for its "deafening" silence in the face of Israel's attacks on Palestinians.

"We cannot stand by or stay silent at the continuing denial of rights and justice to the Palestinian people," Corbyn wrote. "The silence of many governments, including our own, has been deafening. The U.K. government should instead unequivocally condemn the killing of demonstrators—including children, paramedics, and journalists—and other civilians, and freeze arms sales to Israel."

Read Corbyn's full post: