'Genuinely Really Scared for Women and Girls': Busy Philipps Shares Personal Abortion Story In Viral Video

Busy Philipps, actress and host of Busy Tonight, took time out of her Tuesday night show to defend reproductive rights in response to Georgia passing a six-week abortion ban earlier in the day, which ACLU called a "near total ban on abortion."
"I had an abortion when I was 15 years old," said Philipps. "I'm telling you this because I'm genuinely really scared for women and girls all over this country."
I spoke about my abortion on my show tonight because I can not sit idly by while women’s rights are stripped away. https://t.co/Vk4kh4ZBJq
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 8, 2019
Philipps's video clip went viral, with over a half million views on Twitter, and garnered praise from reproductive groups such as the Center for Reproductive Rights:
Thank you @BusyPhilipps for sharing your abortion story on #BusyTonight and for speaking out against laws like the near total ban on abortion signed in Georgia today. One in four women will have an abortion during her lifetime--it's time to stop the stigma. pic.twitter.com/7QDe820JUY
— Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) May 8, 2019
At the end of the segment, Philipps declared, "That's what being a fucking woman is. Having a regular Tuesday and then suddenly being reminded that people are trying to police your body."
