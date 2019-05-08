Published on
'Genuinely Really Scared for Women and Girls': Busy Philipps Shares Personal Abortion Story In Viral Video

"I can not sit idly by while women's rights are stripped away."

"One in four women will have an abortion before the age of 45...I am one of them." (Photo: Busy Tonight/Twitter)

Busy Philipps, actress and host of Busy Tonight, took time out of her Tuesday night show to defend reproductive rights in response to Georgia passing a six-week abortion ban earlier in the day, which ACLU called a "near total ban on abortion." 

"I had an abortion when I was 15 years old," said Philipps. "I'm telling you this because I'm genuinely really scared for women and girls all over this country."

"I know that people feel very strongly about abortion, but let me just say this; Women and their doctors are in the best position to make informed decisions about what is best for them. Nobody else, nobody," Philipps said. "The statistic is that one in four women will have an abortion before age 45."
 
Philipps added, "No bill that criminalizes abortion will stop anyone from making this incredibly personal choice but these laws will put more women at risk."
 
Watch:

Philipps's video clip went viral, with over a half million views on Twitter, and garnered praise from reproductive groups such as the Center for Reproductive Rights‏:

At the end of the segment, Philipps declared, "That's what being a fucking woman is. Having a regular Tuesday and then suddenly being reminded that people are trying to police your body."

