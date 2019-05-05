Published on
by

Biden 'A Good Friend of Mine,' Says Sanders, But Not Much 'Question About Who's More Progressive'

"I'm not here to attack Joe," said Sanders when asked about the former vice president's claim, but indicated their records speak for themselves

by
0 Comments

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (L) participates in a reenacted swearing-in with his wife Jane OÕMeara Sanders and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in the Old Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol January 3, 2013 in Washington, DC. Biden swore in the newly-elected and re-elected senators earlier in the day on the floor of the current Senate chamber. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In the ostensibly friendly battle between the more than twenty candidates now running for the Democrat's presidential nomination, the battle over who is "most progressive" has emerged as one theme that makes the 2020 primary race stand apart from previous election years.

And while former vice president Joe Biden, largely considered the frontrunner in the field despite only entering the race officially just last month, made headlines for claiming he should be granted that title, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday morning pushed gently back on that idea.

"Look Joe Biden is a good friend of mine and I'm not here to attack Joe," said Sanders when asked about the issue by ABC News' Jonathan Karl during an interview in Iowa on Sunday morning. In response to the question, Sanders said their distinct voting records when they served together in the Senate speak for themselves.

"Joe voted for the war in Iraq, I led the effort against it. Joe voted for NAFTA and Permanent Normal Trade Relations [PNTR] with China, I led the effort against that. Joe voted for the deregulation of Wall Street, I voted against that," Sanders said. "You know, I think if you look at Joe's record and you look at my record, I don't think there's much question about who's more progressive."

Watch:

Biden's initial comment about being the "most progressive" candidate came in March, before he announced his run:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please choose a donation method:

     
$15 $27 $55
$100 $250 Other

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Election 2020, Democratic Party