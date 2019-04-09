Published on
WATCH: Attorney General Barr Says Mueller Report to Made Public 'Within the Week'

"I am relying on my own discretion to make as much public as I can."

U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies about the Justice Department's FY2020 budget request before the House Appropriations Committee's Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill April 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. This was the first time Barr had testified before Congress since releasing a summary report of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told a House subcommittee on Tuesday morning that the report submitted to the Justice Department by Special Counsel Robert Mueller would likely be made available to both Congress and the public "within the week."

Testifying before the House Appropriations Subcommittee, Barr said, "Within a week I will be in position to release that report to the public and then I will engage with the chairmen of both judiciary committees about that report, about any further requests that they have."

Watch:

While the U.S. public has clamored for a full disclosure of the report with as few redactions as possible, Barr said the redactions to the report—currently underway—will be based upon legal requirements concerning material produced by the grand jury, classified intelligence material, information connected to open or ongoing investigations, and material that would impact the privacy or reputations of individuals peripheral to the probe.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Barr told lawmakers, "I am relying on my own discretion to make as much public as I can."

In response to Barr's update on the report's pending release, progressive groups who have steadfastly called for the most far-reaching transparency possible held to their guns:

