WATCH: Attorney General Barr Says Mueller Report to Made Public 'Within the Week'

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told a House subcommittee on Tuesday morning that the report submitted to the Justice Department by Special Counsel Robert Mueller would likely be made available to both Congress and the public "within the week."

Testifying before the House Appropriations Subcommittee, Barr said, "Within a week I will be in position to release that report to the public and then I will engage with the chairmen of both judiciary committees about that report, about any further requests that they have."

Watch:

Attorney General William Barr on Mueller report: "Within a week, I will be in a position to release the report to the public." pic.twitter.com/pDIuyr23ZY — CSPAN (@cspan) April 9, 2019

While the U.S. public has clamored for a full disclosure of the report with as few redactions as possible, Barr said the redactions to the report—currently underway—will be based upon legal requirements concerning material produced by the grand jury, classified intelligence material, information connected to open or ongoing investigations, and material that would impact the privacy or reputations of individuals peripheral to the probe.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Barr told lawmakers, "I am relying on my own discretion to make as much public as I can."

Barr says the special counsel is currently working with him on identifying information in the Mueller report that needs to be redacted, adds that he still plans to release some version of it to the public "within a week" pic.twitter.com/qe0gTew9Uw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2019

In response to Barr's update on the report's pending release, progressive groups who have steadfastly called for the most far-reaching transparency possible held to their guns: