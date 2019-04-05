Published on
#UnapologeticallyFeministScientist: Tucker Carlson Twitter Shamed After Wondering How 'Feminists Do Science' in US

Absurd question by Fox News host prompts response: "you underestimate how many of us feminist scientists there really are"

Women hold signs during the March for Science in Washington D.C. on April 22, 2017.

(Photo: Susan Melkisethian/flickr/cc)

"How did we wind up with a country in which feminists do science?"

That comment from Fox News host Tucker Carlson Thursday inspired blowback from scientists. 

The right-wing host's remark came after he pointed to a recent study pointing to "toxic masculinity" hampering eco-friendly actions.

On Friday morning, the grassroots group 500 Women Scientists called for a direct response to Carlson.

"Friends and allies," the group tweeted, "Let's show @TuckerCarlson how many of us feminist scientists there really are. Tweet your name, your science, a photo of your science and the hashtag #unapologeticallyfeministscientist."

A flurry of responses followed. A sampling is below:

