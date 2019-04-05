UnapologeticallyFeministScientist: Tucker Carlson Twitter Shamed After Wondering How 'Feminists Do Science' in US

"How did we wind up with a country in which feminists do science?"
That comment from Fox News host Tucker Carlson Thursday inspired blowback from scientists.
The right-wing host's remark came after he pointed to a recent study pointing to "toxic masculinity" hampering eco-friendly actions.
On Friday morning, the grassroots group 500 Women Scientists called for a direct response to Carlson.
"Friends and allies," the group tweeted, "Let's show @TuckerCarlson how many of us feminist scientists there really are. Tweet your name, your science, a photo of your science and the hashtag #unapologeticallyfeministscientist."
A flurry of responses followed. A sampling is below:
Hi yep, I'm a female, feminist, CS PhD and building your future sensing and networking technologies. Get over it. #UnapologeticallyFeministScientist https://t.co/TihjYY0ZSw— Dr Ella Peltonen (@Ella_Peltonen) April 5, 2019
Dr Kathleen Nicoll, geoarchaeologist, geomorphologist and a prof at University of Utah .@TuckerCarlson you underestimate how many of us feminist scientists there really are. #unapologeticallyfeministscientist #scicomm@sisterSTEM @MeTooSTEM @ScientistFemale pic.twitter.com/L7YsP3obWX— ((( K Nicoll PhD ))) (@nika_desert) April 5, 2019
Hi @TuckerCarlson, my name is Dr. Katarzyna Nowak and I'm an immigrant woman scientist with a B.A. in Animal Behavior & PhD in Biological Anthropology. I research #wildlife to promote their evidence-based #conservation & am an #unapologeticallyfeministscientist. #Tanzania #Yukon pic.twitter.com/9RHdWTtUAB— Dr Katarzyna Nowak (@katzyna) April 5, 2019
Hey @TuckerCarlson Did you know? There are #unapologeticallyfeministscientists all over the world?— Sneha Dharwadkar (@Herpomania) April 5, 2019
I am Sneha Dharwadkar. I am a Wildlife Biologist, Herpetologist and Environment Educator from India. #unapologeticallyfeministscientist #HERper #India #WomenInSTEM https://t.co/9k4quxH3v1
Hey @TuckerCarlson! I’m Marianne Denton & I work in aquatic ecosystems determining water quality based on benthic macroinvertebrates (invite me on & I’ll tell ya all about it).— Marianne Denton (@Astro_Limno) April 5, 2019
HT @500womensci #UnapologeticallyFeministScientist pic.twitter.com/jjPNbSZTni
@TuckerCarlson Surprised about the existence of feminist scientists? Here's one...me! Environmental Toxicologist, trained in biomedical sciences, dissertation on nutritional biochemistry, Environmental Attorney! Adrienne L. Hollis PhD JD #UnapologeticallyFeministScientist. pic.twitter.com/SVvXdScUVf— Adrienne Hollis (@EjToxicdoc) April 5, 2019
