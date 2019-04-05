'I Don't Know, Man': Joe Biden Cracks #MeToo Joke to Room Full of Union Workers

Less than two days after issuing an acknowledgement of the controversy over his inappropriate behavior towards women over the years and saying he would do better in the future, likely Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday took a less conciliatory approach to the issue when he took the stage to speak to a ballroom full of trade union members.

"I just want you to know," Biden told the members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), and referring to the union's (male) president who had just introduced him, "I had permission to hug Lonnie [Stephenson]."

While the crowd responded with laughter and applause, Biden also laughed and shook his, "I don't know, man."

Watch:

The first thing Joe Biden said in his first speech after numerous accusations of inappropriate touching was to joke about inappropriate touching pic.twitter.com/KquSQaaKnC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2019

Subsequently, Biden also brought some children onto the stage and then repeated his effort to make light of his propensity to touch and invade people's private space.

Biden went on to make a *second* joke about inappropriate touching pic.twitter.com/fkzYM743no — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2019

In Biden's video statement on Thursday, he addressed the concerns of those women who have recently come forward to say they were uncomfortable and felt violated by the way the longtime politician had interacted with them by saying he would be "more mindful" going forward.

"Social norms... have shifted," Biden said in the video, "and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset and I get it. I get it. I hear what they're saying."

But even before his comments at the IBEW conference on Friday, as the Washington Post reported Thursday, critics—including women who have come have forward about their own experiences—said Biden had yet to show he really "gets it."

"It's one thing to say it," said D.J. Hill, who has spoken out about an interaction she had with Biden in 2012. "It's another thing to show actions that you're moving toward what you say this self-realization is about."