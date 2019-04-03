'Not Just Inappropriate. It's Fascistic': Outrage Over UK Soldiers Using Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn for Target Practice

British soldiers in Kabul, Afghanistan, used an image of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn as target practice, drawing criticism from United Kingdom progressives and triggering an internal investigation.

Video of the soldiers firing weapons at a large picture of Corbyn went viral early Wednesday morning.

Video has emerged of soldiers on a shooting range in Kabul firing at a target of Jeremy Corbyn. MOD confirms it as legit: pic.twitter.com/qOr84Aiivj — Alistair Bunkall (@AliBunkallSKY) April 3, 2019

The video was propelled into the mainstream after journalist Ash Sarkar, in a thread on Twitter, cited images from the video posted by far right British writer Trevor Coult celebrating the behavior. In her comments on the video's reception, Sarkar drew a line between Coult's fascist rhetoric and the coverage of Corbyn in the British press.

The establishment press whipping up of nationalist hysteria about Corbyn is leading to some deeply disturbing stuff from supposedly respectable figures. pic.twitter.com/8lG5Te6ZDl — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) April 3, 2019

Sarkar also wondered why the story wasn't front page news.

"It's not just inappropriate," Sarkar said. "It's fascistic."

It’s not just inappropriate. It’s fascistic. https://t.co/8WPGDBqlb2 — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) April 3, 2019

British media jumped on the story shortly thereafter, and the images have since spread across the world.

The British military has begun an investigation of the soldiers' behavior.

"It's totally unacceptable behavior," said Brigadier Nick Perry.

Brigadier Nick Perry's reacted to a video of British soldiers using a picture of Jeremy Corbyn in shooting practice, saying the army is taking it "extremely seriously".



More on this story here: https://t.co/3XACBIrqH0 pic.twitter.com/NB4ECkCeLD — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 3, 2019

According to the New York Times, the video was taken "at a range in Kabul, Afghanistan, where soldiers carry out 'guardian-angel' drills, practicing to protect top officials. Pictures of other celebrities appeared at the range, but not for target practice."

Media and political personalities in Britain denounced the video and called for a more congenial politics in a fraught moment for the country.

The video is "terrifying," said Novara Media editor James Butler.

"Deeply, deeply dangerous in this political moment," Butler said.

This video is terrifying. It's been circulating on Twitter since last night, and shows what appear to be serving soldiers using a picture of Jeremy Corbyn for target practice. Deeply, deeply dangerous in this political moment. https://t.co/3vlhD6IcTK — James B (@piercepenniless) April 3, 2019

"Calling Jeremy Corbyn a 'terrorist sympathizer,' 'traitor,' and a 'Britain hater' is wrong and dangerous," said Labour Party activist George Aylett. "There are consequences."

The Finsbury Park attacker wanted to kill Corbyn, he was assaulted in a Mosque and now soldiers are using him as target practice.



This must stop. https://t.co/pKgbb4mhHR — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) April 3, 2019

"This disgraceful behavior is deeply troubling and has no place in the Army," said Nia Griffith, Corbyn's shadow minister for defense.

I have written to ⁦⁦@GavinWilliamson⁩ about the investigation that is underway. pic.twitter.com/WcELyHLDPE — Nia Griffith MP (@NiaGriffithMP) April 3, 2019

Corbyn is meeting this afternoon with Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss a possible compromise plan for Brexit.