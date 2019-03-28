Published on
by

Swamp Monsters Crash Hearing as Senators Consider Oil Lobbyist Bernhardt For Interior Dept.

"Dude, we also brought some conflicts of interest just for fun! I know you have a bunch already but...if you need 'em we're right here!"

by
0 Comments

A "swamp monster" peeked over the shoulder of Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt at a Senate hearing on Thursday. (Photo: @DOISwampMonster/Twitter)

"Swamp monsters" crashed a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Thursday about David Bernhardt, the former fossil fuel lobbyist President Donald Trump nominated to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior.

At least two hearing attendees donned green monster masks. A newly created Twitter account documented their presence:

The Twitter account also highlighted Bernhardt's history at both the department and as an industry lobbyist. 

Environmental activists raised concerns about Bernhardt even before he was confirmed as the agency's second-in-command in 2017. Late last year, after Ryan Zinke resigned amid a flurry of scandals, Bernhardt assumed the role of acting secretary. In February, Trump nominated Bernhardt to the permanent role.

More than 160 conservation groups came together earlier this week to call on the Senate to reject Bernhardt's nomination.

Martin Hayden, vice president of policy and legislation at Earthjustice, pointed out in a statement on Tuesday that, "as a lobbyist, Bernhardt's client roster reads like a who's who of the worst corporate polluters in the United States, from Taylor Energy to Halliburton."

"To confirm Bernhardt," the Natural Resources Defense Council's John Bowman warned, "is to hand over the future of our public lands, wildlife, waters, and everything they support to a man who made his living for decades attacking all of that to benefit the biggest industrial polluters on the planet."

Other opponents of Bernhardt expressed gratitude for the Swamp Monster's attendance.

Randi Spivak, the Center for Biological Diversity's public lands director, painted a dire picture of the future of the country's environment shouold Bernhardt assume his duties on a permanent basis.

"If Bernhardt is confirmed, his contempt for our natural world will become even more entrenched in the Interior Department," said Spivak. "Any senator who votes to confirm him will be culpable."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, Climate, U.S.
,
Fossil Fuels, Big Oil