Swamp Monsters Crash Hearing as Senators Consider Oil Lobbyist Bernhardt For Interior Dept.

"Swamp monsters" crashed a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Thursday about David Bernhardt, the former fossil fuel lobbyist President Donald Trump nominated to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior.

At least two hearing attendees donned green monster masks. A newly created Twitter account documented their presence:

Dave! Buddy! We're right here! Turn around and say hi! pic.twitter.com/Rvo8pJWoej — DOI Swamp Monster (@DoiSwamp) March 28, 2019 dude, we also brought some conflicts of interest just for fun! I know you have a bunch already but . . . if you need 'em we're right here! BEHIND YOU, BRO! pic.twitter.com/b3sVmwGMlH — DOI Swamp Monster (@DoiSwamp) March 28, 2019

The Twitter account also highlighted Bernhardt's history at both the department and as an industry lobbyist.

Dude, just a reminder, totally don't lie like you *MIGHT* have last time. We totally have your back though if you run into trouble. Here for you bro! Appreciate you! https://t.co/vfnPv6mE19 — DOI Swamp Monster (@DoiSwamp) March 28, 2019 ONE MILLION DOLLARS??!!! https://t.co/HvhvujHztf nice haul Davy! also, beers are on you HAHAHAHA! — DOI Swamp Monster (@DoiSwamp) March 28, 2019 'member that other time when we called you our boy bc you always do whatever we say? Like ALWAYS! You're so rad. And that was when you were just #2!! NOW YOU'RE GONNA BE #1!!! THIS RULES!!!! https://t.co/zZQJrFUMcZ — DOI Swamp Monster (@DoiSwamp) March 28, 2019

Environmental activists raised concerns about Bernhardt even before he was confirmed as the agency's second-in-command in 2017. Late last year, after Ryan Zinke resigned amid a flurry of scandals, Bernhardt assumed the role of acting secretary. In February, Trump nominated Bernhardt to the permanent role.

More than 160 conservation groups came together earlier this week to call on the Senate to reject Bernhardt's nomination.

Martin Hayden, vice president of policy and legislation at Earthjustice, pointed out in a statement on Tuesday that, "as a lobbyist, Bernhardt's client roster reads like a who's who of the worst corporate polluters in the United States, from Taylor Energy to Halliburton."

"To confirm Bernhardt," the Natural Resources Defense Council's John Bowman warned, "is to hand over the future of our public lands, wildlife, waters, and everything they support to a man who made his living for decades attacking all of that to benefit the biggest industrial polluters on the planet."



Other opponents of Bernhardt expressed gratitude for the Swamp Monster's attendance.

It was heartwarming to see this swamp monster family reunion at David Bernhardt's hearing this morning.#StopBernhardt pic.twitter.com/yrYrfn1loI — Friends of the Earth (@foe_us) March 28, 2019

Randi Spivak, the Center for Biological Diversity's public lands director, painted a dire picture of the future of the country's environment shouold Bernhardt assume his duties on a permanent basis.

"If Bernhardt is confirmed, his contempt for our natural world will become even more entrenched in the Interior Department," said Spivak. "Any senator who votes to confirm him will be culpable."