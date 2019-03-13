Is Mike Pence an Honorable Man? Without Any Hesitation, Elizabeth Warren Answers: 'No'

Asked Wednesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" if she believes U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is "an honorable man," Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts shot back without hesitation her one-word answer: "No."

Asked by show host Mika Brzezinski if she wanted to expand, Warren said: "Sure. Anyone who engages in the kind of homophobia and attacks on people who are different from himself is not an honorable person. That's not what honorable people do."

Watch:

"Anyone who engages in the kind of homophobia and attacks on people who are different from himself is not an honorable person. That's not what honorable people do." -- @SenWarren on VP Pence. pic.twitter.com/niWlX3S5vC — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 13, 2019

The comment comes about ten days after after former vice president Joe Biden took heat for calling Pence—despite his right-wing views, persistent attacks on women's rights, and homophobic and transphobic positions—a "decent guy" during public remarks.

In response to Biden's remark, Warren said during a campaign stop in Iowa that she disagreed with her follow Democrat on Pence.

"I'm sorry, I followed Pence's history on LBGTQ Americans and I don’t think that is a decent position," Warren told a reporter asking about the issue.

"You don’t think the vice president is a decent man?" the journalist asked in a followup.

"No," Warren said.