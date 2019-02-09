Published on
by

'He's Making Fun of Genocide': Trump Appears to Joke About Trail of Tears in Tweet Mocking Elizabeth Warren

"Putting particular emphasis on the word 'TRAIL' when mocking Natives is a sure nod to the Trail of Tears where thousands of Native people died."

by
0 Comments

President Donald Trump, beneath a portrait of populist President Andrew Jackson, speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on February 1, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

In a tweet on Saturday mocking Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) with the racist nickname "Pocahontas," President Donald Trump appeared to make a joke about the Trail of Tears, the forced relocation of Native Americans in the 1800s that led to thousands of deaths.

"Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for president. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!" Trump wrote.

Trump's tweet, with its all-caps emphasis on "trail," was immediately interpreted as an intentional joke about the Trail of Tears.

"He's making fun of genocide. Putting particular emphasis on the word 'TRAIL' when mocking Natives is a sure nod to the Trail of Tears where thousands of Native people died," wrote journalist Ruth Hopkins.

While some pointed out that there are plenty of reasons to question Trump's knowledge of history, Politico reporter Cristiano Lima and others highlighted the president's recent joke about the Wounded Knee massacre and his idolization of President Andrew Jackson as evidence that the "trail" reference was deliberate.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren, Racism, Election 2020