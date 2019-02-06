As Resolution to End US Complicity in Yemen Carnage Advances, Anti-War Voices Say, 'Now Is the Time to Call Your Lawmakers!'

With the advancement in a House committee on Wednesday of a measure to help end U.S. complicity in the war and humanitarian crisis in Yemen, anti-war voices are urging constituents to ramp up pressure on lawmakers to pass the joint War Powers Resolution in both chambers.

#HFAC (@HouseForeign) just passed bipartisan @RoKhanna Yemen war powers resolution #HJRes37 (ending US military support for Saudi-led intervention in Yemen not authorized by Congress) out of committee 25-17! We hope for a vote on the #HouseFloor this month! #YemenCantWait pic.twitter.com/yzV3b4CtRF — Win Without War (@WinWithoutWar) February 6, 2019 House foreign affairs committee just voted 25 to 17 to pass onto the floor the resolution (hr37) to stop US support for Saudi war in #Yemen yeah!!! #YemenCantWait — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) February 6, 2019

The House version of the resolution, H.J.Res.37, is sponsored by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Following its markup in the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, he said, "More than 14 million Yemenis—half the country—are on the brink of famine, and at least 85,000 children have already died from hunger and disease as a result of the war. Let's end American complicity in the atrocities in Yemen."

The U.S. has helped fuel the disaster with weapons, logistical assistance, and refueling of aircraft so the Saudi-led coalition can wage its bombing campaign. Ostensibly targeting Yemen's Shiite rebels, the military campaign has committed "accidents"—schools and hospitals have repeatedly been hit and thousands of civilians—including many children—killed.

Addressing those potential war crimes, committee chair Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) said, "We cannot look the other way when it comes to the recklessness with which the Saudi-led coalition has conducted its operations. In Yemen I'm not just talking about one tragic screw-up, though that would be bad enough. The coalition's operations have been characterized by strike after strike after strike that has resulted in unnecessary civilian casualties. A school bus full of children, a wedding, a funeral."

"And these mistakes have been compounded by a lack of real accountability," he added.