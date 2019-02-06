'Disgusting': GOP Congressman Tries to Get Parkland Victim's Father Ejected From Gun Control Hearing

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was angrily interrupted by Manuel Oliver, the father of Majory Stoneman Douglas shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence Wednesday after the lawmaker said that "a wall" on the southern border would be a more effective way to curb gun violence than mandatory background checks.

The interruption led to Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) to interject, asking: "Is there any committee rule that prevents a member of congress for making false statements in a committee hearing?" His question drew loud applause from the audience.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was also murdered during the Parkland shooting—and seated next to Oliver at the hearing—appeared visibly agitated by Gaetz's comments. While chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) attempted to restore order, Gaetz suggested both Oliver and Guttenberg be ejected from the hearing.

Watch:

During today’s House hearing on #HR8, Rep. Matt Gaetz said building “the wall” would be more effective than background checks. He then got into an argument with @manueloliver00, whose son Joaquin was killed in Parkland, and tried to have him ejected. pic.twitter.com/8KjC8r9BWB — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 6, 2019

Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the Parkland shooting, was quick to condemn Gaetz on Twitter: