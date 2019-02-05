Published on
The State of the Union: Trump, Abrams, and Sanders Address the Nation

The president was followed by the Democratic rebuttal and then a response from the Independent from Vermont

The U.S. Capitol Building seen on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night. It was, according to progressives, very bad.

Watch:

Following the president's address, 2018 gubernatorial Stacey Abrams of Georgia delivered the official Democratic Party rebuttal. It was, according to Democrats and progressives, very good.

Watch:

After Abrams' rebuttal, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—as he did following Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress in 2017 as well as last year's State of the Union—delivered a response via live stream. Democrats and progressives thought it was pretty good, too.

Watch:

