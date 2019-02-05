The State of the Union: Trump, Abrams, and Sanders Address the Nation

Just in case you missed any of these.

President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night. It was, according to progressives, very bad.

Watch:

Following the president's address, 2018 gubernatorial Stacey Abrams of Georgia delivered the official Democratic Party rebuttal. It was, according to Democrats and progressives, very good.

Watch:

After Abrams' rebuttal, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—as he did following Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress in 2017 as well as last year's State of the Union—delivered a response via live stream. Democrats and progressives thought it was pretty good, too.

Watch: