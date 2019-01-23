Published on
by

'Outrage Spiking': Federal Workers Occupy Senate Building With 33 Minutes of Angry Silence to End Trump Shutdown

"The protest happening right now in the Senate office building is just the start," declared MoveOn.org's Ben Wikler

by
0 Comments

Furloughed federal workers and those aligned with them protest the partial government shutdown in the Hart Senate Office Building January 23, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates...

Protesting the widespread economic hardship caused by the ongoing shutdown and demanding that the Senate vote to reopen the government, federal workers and their allies gathered inside the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednesday for a 33-minute silent demonstration—one minute for every day the government has been partially closed over President Donald Trump's demand for border wall funding.

"The protest happening right now in the Senate office building is just the start," declared MoveOn.org's Ben Wikler. "Public outrage is spiking. GOP senators are feeling the pressure."

The union-organized demonstration comes as the Senate is set to vote Thursday on two competing measures to reopen the government—a Trump-backed bill that would fund the border wall and a Democratic continuing resolution with no wall money.

After the silence ended, workers led chants of, "No more food banks! Feds need paychecks!"

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Economy, U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Republican Party, Workers, Labor