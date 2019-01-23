'No SOTU for You': Pelosi Tells Trump House Chamber Not an Option Unless Government Reopens

After President Donald Trump insisted on Wednesday that he still intends to deliver the State of the Union address next week even though Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) rescinded his invitation last week, the speaker quickly doubled down on her decision.

"I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the president's State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has opened," Pelosi wrote to Trump, adding that she'll welcome him for the speech after the shutdown ends.

This afternoon, I sent @realDonaldTrump a letter informing him that the House will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the President’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has opened. https://t.co/r1oad0xEAh pic.twitter.com/kGEbayx95u — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 23, 2019

Pelosi was responding to a letter that Trump sent to her earlier Wednesday, in which the president said he'd confirmed with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the United States Secret Service that despite the ongoing shutdown—the longest is U.S. history—"there would be absolutely no problem regarding security with respect to the event."

Last week, Pelosi rescinded her invitation for Trump to deliver his address on Jan. 29, citing security concerns in light of the shutdown, which was prompted by the president's demands for billions of dollars to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump responded with a "childish" letter canceling her congressional delegation trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan.

REPORTER: Why not invite Trump to a joint session next Tuesday? PELOSI: "Because government is closed." pic.twitter.com/SyHSusrcqW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2019

Asked by reporters about Pelosi's latest letter on Wednesday, Trump said he was "not surprised."