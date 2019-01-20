35,000 Hit Streets of Berlin to Demand Agricultural Revolution

Organizers said 35,000 people marched through the streets of the German capital on Saturday to say they're "fed up" with industrial agriculture and call for a transformation to a system that instead supports the welfare of the environment, animals, and rural farmers.

Was für ein Bild! Wir sind 35.000! Es ist überwältigend, dass so viele Menschen zusammengekommen sind, um gemeinsam ein Zeichen zu setzen. Für die Agrar- und Ernährungswende! Ihr seid unglaublich! #WHES19 pic.twitter.com/eGLTn8e8va — Wir Haben Es Satt ! (@WirHabenEsSatt2) January 19, 2019

Many held placards reading "Eating is political" at the action in Berlin, which coincided with the so-called "Green Week" agricultural fair.

The protest also featured a procession of 170 farmers driving tractors to the rally at the Brandenburg Gate.

Die Demo wurde in diesem Jahr von 171 Treckern angeführt! Lieben Dank an alle Bäuerinnen und Bauern, die diesen Weg auf sich genommen! Ihr seid unglaublich! #WHES19 pic.twitter.com/OJ9Euc2u1s — Wir Haben Es Satt ! (@WirHabenEsSatt2) January 19, 2019

"This protest," said Green party co-leader Robert Habeck, "shows that the desire for a different agricultural policy is now undeniable."

As DW reports

Protesters called out by some 100 organizations asserted that alleviation of climate change and species depletion required a reorganization of EU farming policy, including subsidies, currently amounting to €60 billion ($68 billion) annually, including €6.3 billion allocated in Germany. That flowed mainly to larger companies focused on boosting yields, they said, but instead the funds should be distributed better to avert further farmyard closures and rural village die-offs.

"With over €6 billion that Germany distributes every year as EU farming monies, environmental and animal-appropriate transformation of agriculture must be promoted," said protest spokesperson Saskia Richartz.

Slow Food Europe captured some of the scenes on social media, and stated in a Twitter thread: "We believe that instead of propping up agro-industries, politicians should support the determination of small-scale farmers to keep climate-friendly farms, which are the future of agriculture."

"We must preserve biodiversity&support smallholder agriculture, artisanal fishing&food production. Only those who provide social&ecological services can be supported. A political change is inevitable," says Dr Ursula Hudson, president of @Slowfood_de at #WirHabenEsSatt #whes19 pic.twitter.com/JwesDCGGdy — Slow Food Europe (@SlowFoodEurope) January 19, 2019 #Wirhabenessatt



We are fed up!



Together we stand and vote with our forks for a farming revolution: for diversity, equality and sustainability pic.twitter.com/z1FR3ZMigK — Slow Food Europe (@SlowFoodEurope) January 19, 2019

The "inspiring gathering" capped off a week in which thousands of youth climate protetsters in Europe, including at dozens of actions in Germany, rebuked the lack of urgent action to address the climate crisis.

Noted activist and Swedish student Greta Thunberg, whose "strikes for climate" have inspired similar actions across the globe, nodded to the Swiss and German actions, writing Friday on Twitter: "The people are rising. The world is at a tipping point. Now we have to continue pushing hard! Everyone is needed. This is just the beginning."