'New Party, Who Dis?': Ocasio-Cortez Takes No Guff From 'Irrelevant' Joe Lieberman

The newly-elected congresswoman, the youngest ever elected, wasn't the only one to note the political unimportance of the ex-Democratic lawmaker turned corporate lobbyist

In a jab at former Democratic (and Independent) lawmaker and "corporate shill" Joe Lieberman—who has continued to lobby for powerful private interests after leaving Senate just as did while serving in the body—Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to his criticism of her brand of progressive politics by indicating his total irrelevance to the Democratic Party's future.

Cleverly, she did so by feigning not to know who Lieberman even was. "Who dis?" she joked in response to a tweet highlighting a Fox News story titled: "Ocasio-Cortez Isn't the Future of the Democratic Party: Joe Lieberman."

"With all respect," Lieberman told Fox's Neil Cavuto on Thursday, "I certainly hope she's not the future and I don't believe she is."

But, the congresswoman wasn't the only one to note the political irrelevance of someone like Lieberman:

Ocasio-Cortez's swipe at Lieberman comes as Politico reports Friday morning on the existence of a vague "effort" by Democratic Party members to see if they can get the newly-elected (and very popular) progressive to "play ball" by toning down her criticisms of the party's established elite.

"I'm sure Ms. Cortez means well, but there’s almost an outstanding rule: Don't attack your own people," Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) was quoting as saying in the article. "We just don't need sniping in our Democratic Caucus."

Luckily for Ocasio-Cortez, that caucus no longer includes corporate lobbyist Joe Lieberman, who has enjoyed being both a McCain-Republican and a Trump-Republican during his retirement from public service.

