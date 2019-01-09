Published on
by

'5-Star Award for Idiocy' as Trump Threatens to Cut Off FEMA Funds to California in Wake of Deadliest-Ever Wildfire Season

"The state owns three percent of the forests in California," wrote Sen. Jeff Merkley in response. "No matter how many people with rakes they deploy, forests are going to burn because of longer, hotter summers due to climate chaos."

by
0 Comments

President Donald Trump tours Paradise, Calif., with Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, California Gov. Jerry Brown, Paradise Mayor Jody Jones, and FEMA Administrator Brock Long, right, during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP)

As California works to recover from the deadliest and most destructive wildfire season in its recorded history, President Donald Trump declared in a tweet on Wednesday that he has "ordered" the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to cut off federal funding unless the state's officials "get their act together."

Misspelling the word "forest" twice in the same tweet, Trump wrote: "Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forrest [sic] fires that, with proper Forrest [sic] Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives and money!"

Likely recognizing his spelling errors, Trump quickly deleted the tweet and re-uploaded another with the correct spelling. Here's a screengrab of the initial tweet:

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) declared that Trump's tweet "deserves a 5-star award for idiocy."

"The state owns three percent of the forests in California," Merkley noted. "No matter how many people with rakes they deploy, forests are going to burn because of longer, hotter summers due to climate chaos."

Trump's latest Twitter outburst toward California came as the state's newly elected Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed an additional $105 million in spending to prevent, counter, and recover from wildfires.

"Weird how we're all told it's beyond the bounds of propriety to talk about impeaching a president who capriciously threatens to cut off disaster aid to the country's largest state immediately after its worst wildfire season in history," Simon Maloy, a senior writer at Media Matters for America, added in response to Trump's tweet.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Climate, U.S.
,
Donald Trump, California, Extreme Weather, FEMA