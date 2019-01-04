Published on
'Wait Till GOP Find Out Congresswomen Dance Too,' Says Ocasio-Cortez

After right-wing attack of college era 'Breakfast Club' video backfires and goes viral, newly-seated Democrat lets world know she's still got a couple moves

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) does a little dance outside her new office on Friday. (Photo: Screenshot/@AOC)

After an attempt by right-wingers to somehow embarrass Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) by sharing an amazing video of her replicating a dance scene from the 1980s classic film, "The Breakfast Club," the newly-seated member let her detractors know on Friday that not only is she not ashamed of the archival footage, she's got a couple of moves left.

Set the Edwin Starr classic song "War"—which asks "what is it good for?"—Ocasio-Cortez posted this video from outside her new Capitol Office in response:

And the 'Breakfast Club' video which started it all:

Asked by The Hill about the "controversy" of the unearthed video from her college days, Ocasio-Cortez said: "It is not normal for elected officials to have a reputation for dancing well and I'm happy to be one." But, she added, "It is unsurprising to me that Republicans would think having fun should be disqualifying or illegal."

