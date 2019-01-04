'Wait Till GOP Find Out Congresswomen Dance Too,' Says Ocasio-Cortez

After an attempt by right-wingers to somehow embarrass Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) by sharing an amazing video of her replicating a dance scene from the 1980s classic film, "The Breakfast Club," the newly-seated member let her detractors know on Friday that not only is she not ashamed of the archival footage, she's got a couple of moves left.
Set the Edwin Starr classic song "War"—which asks "what is it good for?"—Ocasio-Cortez posted this video from outside her new Capitol Office in response:
I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous.
Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too!
Have a great weekend everyone :) pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019
And the 'Breakfast Club' video which started it all:
It’s the Ally Sheedy Breakfast Club dance @AOC https://t.co/FrcexhDzrD
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 4, 2019
Asked by The Hill about the "controversy" of the unearthed video from her college days, Ocasio-Cortez said: "It is not normal for elected officials to have a reputation for dancing well and I'm happy to be one." But, she added, "It is unsurprising to me that Republicans would think having fun should be disqualifying or illegal."
