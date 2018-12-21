'He's Actually a Good Guy': CBP Commissioner's Wife Confronts Activists Projecting Images of Immigrants Killed in US Custody

Following the "horrific" death last week of Jakelin Caal, the 7-year-old refugee from Guatemala who died while detained by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in Texas, human rights activist on Thursday night were confronted outside the home of CBP's Commissioner Kevin McAleenan in Virginia as they projected pictures onto the house of Caal and other immigrants who have recently died or been killed while in U.S. custody.

While they projected images of Caal, Roxsana Hernandez and Claudia Gomez Gonzalez alongside a call for the commissioner to resign, McAleenan's wife confronted the activists—members of the advocacy group CREDO Action—to defend her husband's work for the Trump administration.

We were life at CBP Commissioner McAleenan house tonight with a simple #McAleenanResign message projected on his house. pic.twitter.com/kh5QV3az7d — melissa byrne (@mcbyrne) December 21, 2018

"He's actually a good guy," his wife tells them. "I wish you would actually just learn and see all the stuff that he is doing... to help. Honestly."

Asked if McAleenan was home, his wife explained, "No, he's working." To which one of the activists replied: "He's working for an administration that's killing children at the border."

Watch the live stream (the exchange begins at approximately 18:08):

CREDO plans to launch an online petition on Friday demanding McAleenan resign.