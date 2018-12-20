'The Logical Conclusion of This Entire Con': Seems That American Right-Winger's GoFundMe Page, Not Mexico, Will Pay for Trump's Wall

President Donald Trump said Mexico would pay for the wall. He promised the American people that lots of times.

Mexico said... "No." They said it several times and in different ways. And they meant it.

Then Trump tried to get the American people to pay for it, even though it was clear from experts and critics that it was "ridiculous" to want the "stupid, dumb" wall in the first place.

Congress, including members from both major parties, said "No."

So who is gonna pay for the wall?

Apparently, 37-year-old right-winger Brian Kolfage—who has a "verified blue check facebook page"—and a bunch of online allies ready to spend their own hard-earned cash to fund Trump's promise. In just three days, the page has raised more than $3 million of its $1 billion goal. Currently $1 billion is the GoGundMe limit, but Kolfage told Politico he his working on getting that ceiling raised.

According to Politico:

Trump initially told congressional leaders that he would accept nothing less than $5 billion for his wall in a bill to keep most of the federal government open. Estimates for the total costs of a wall have varied — Trump has even changed his mind on an original vision for a continuous stretch across the entire border — but it usually fall somewhere in the $12 billion to 20 billion range. A staff report written for Senate Democrats argued that the price could be as high as $70 billion.

In an email response sent to Splinter News, Kolfage explained that his GoFundMe project for the wall was a "common sense" solution to a problem Trump cares very much about.

But as MSNBC's Chris Hayes said in response to the effort, it might be something else entirely:

The logical conclusion of this entire con https://t.co/gJ8BIrRzbA — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 20, 2018

Don't worry, says Kolfage—who vows to donors that "100% of your donations will go to the Trump Wall"—if the wall is not built "we will refund every single penny."