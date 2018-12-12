With or Without Theresa May, Says Corbyn, Brexit Chaos Proves Tory Party's "Total Inability to Govern"

The United Kingdom's Tory government is on the verge of total collapse, and many believe Prime Minister Theresa May could soon be on her way out.

Following May's abrupt decision to postpone a vote on her widely condemned Brexit plan after it became clear the 600-page agreement would be soundly rejected by Parliament, the prime minister on Wednesday will face a no-confidence vote brought by members of her own party that could ultimately oust her from power—if she doesn't offer to step down first.

But in a speech on the floor of Parliament ahead of the planned vote, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the Conservative government of "running away" from May's Brexit crisis and argued the outcome of the no-confidence vote "is utterly irrelevant to the lives of people across our country."

Watch:

Whatever happens with Theresa May's vote of no confidence, it does nothing to solve the Conservative's total inability to govern. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/At4sdpROn7 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 12, 2018

"The time for dithering and delay by this government is over," Corbyn said. "The prime minister has negotiated her deal, she's told us it's the best and only deal available. There can be no more excuses, no more running away."

"Put it before Parliament and let's have the vote," the Labour leader continued. "Whatever happens with her Conservative leadership vote today, it is utterly irrelevant to the lives of people across our country. It does nothing to solve the government's inability to get a deal that works for the whole country. She's already been found in contempt of Parliament. Will she now put this deal before Parliament and halt this escalating crisis which is so damaging to the lives of so many people in this country?"