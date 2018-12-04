Scott Walker and Wisconsin GOP Claim Protests Overblown, But Just Read the Full Details of Their Plan to Dismantle Democracy

As Wisconsin Republicans and outgoing Gov. Scott Walker bend over backwards to downplay the scope of their plan to strip crucial authority from Democratic governor-elect Tony Evers, the details of the GOP's batch of bills—which the state legislature is expected to vote on as early as Tuesday night—show that Wisconsinites are entirely justified in calling the plan an outrageous attack on democracy... and even a full-blown "coup."

"People are outraged. I'm not sure where that's coming from right now," said Wisconsin's Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who apparently expects the public to believe that he has no idea why thousands of his angry constituents braved the freezing weather Monday night to protest the GOP plan.

Walker—who has vowed to sign the legislation if it reaches his desk—feigned similar confusion, telling reporters, "For all the talk about reining in power, it really doesn't."

Demonstrations against the Republican plan continued on Tuesday, as outraged Wisconsinites heckled Walker with boos and chants of "Respect our vote!" as he spoke at a tree-lighting ceremony inside the capitol building.

Below, courtesy of the local Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, is a bullet-point summary of the "extreme" attack on democracy that Wisconsin Republicans want you to believe is no big deal. If passed, the legislation would: