'Systematic Disenfranchisement' in Georgia, Says Stacey Abrams, Should Be 'Call to Arms' for US Voting Rights

Less than two days after her deliverence of a "not a speech of concession" concession speech won applause from voting rights advocates nationwide, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams said on Sunday morning that the fight for voter access is not over by a long shot and—even though she admits the her race for governor is over—what the nation witnessed in her state and elsewhere should now serve as "call to arms" for pro-democracy reforms nationwide.

Asked by CNN host Jake Tapper if her Friday speech—in which she accused her Republican opponent Brian Kemp of "deliberate" efforts to skew the election by preventing people from voting—would "undermine faith in the democratic process," Abrams said absolutely not, because she has chosen her words very carefully.

"We have had systematic disenfranchisement of voters," she said. "We have seen gross mismanagement of our elections. And we have seen an erosion of faith in democracy in our state. Those are all true facts."

Watch:

"This is someone who has compromised our systems," Abrams said subsequently of Kemp.

When Tapper pressed her on not using the word "legitimate" to describe the Republican victory, Abrams responded by saying that "what's not right is saying that something was done properly when it was not. I will never deny the legal imprimatur that says he is in this position, and I pray for his success. But will I say that this election was not tainted, was not a disinvestment and a disenfranchisement of thousands of voters? I will not say that."