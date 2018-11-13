Warning of 'Dangerous Chilling' of Free Press, CNN Sues Trump for Stripping Acosta's Press Credentials

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates...

Accusing President Donald Trump of violating the First and Fifth Amendments by stripping press credentials from its chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, CNN on Tuesday sued Trump and several of his top aides and demanded "an immediate restraining order requiring the pass be returned to Jim."

"The wrongful revocation of these credentials violates CNN and Acosta's First Amendment rights of freedom of the press, and their Fifth Amendment rights to due process," the network declared in a statement. "We have asked this court for an immediate restraining order requiring the pass be returned to Jim, and will seek permanent relief as part of this process. While the suit is specific to CNN and Acosta, this could have happened to anyone. If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials."

This morning, CNN filed a lawsuit against @realDonaldTrump and top aides. The White House has violated CNN and @Acosta's First Amendment rights of freedom of the press and Fifth Amendment rights to due process. Complaint: https://t.co/43oX6L8xA7 pic.twitter.com/RvJ0Cgh6oi — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 13, 2018

CNN's suit comes just days after the Trump White House revoked Acosta's press credentials after he attempted to ask a question about the Russia probe during a heated and chaotic press conference last week. Defenders of free expression and members of the media denounced the president's move as a "clear attack on the First Amendment."