Trump Calls CNN's Jim Acosta 'Rude, Terrible Person' as Mayhem Breaks Out at Post-Midterm Presser

"Put down the mic. CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them," the president said

President Donald Trump answers a question from Jim Acosta of CNN after giving remarks a day after the midterm elections on November 7, 2018 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mayhem broke out at President Donald Trump's first press conference following the midterm elections on Wednesday when Trump berated CNN reporter Jim Acosta as a "rude, terrible person" for asking a question about the Russia probe.

"You should let me run the country. You run CNN," Trump said as a White House aide attempted to physically take the microphone out of Acosta's hands. "That's enough. Put down the mic. CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude terrible person."

"You are the enemy of the people," the president added.

Watch:

After Acosta sat down, NBC reporter Peter Alexander defended Acosta, prompting Trump to declare, "I'm not a big fan of yours either."

Trump went on to shout down April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks:

When PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump if he believes his embrace of the "nationalist" label has emboldened white nationalists, the president dismissed the question as "racist" and "insulting":

