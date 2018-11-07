After Demise of Union-Busting Wisconsin Governor, AFL-CIO Needed Just Six Words: 'Scott Walker Was a National Disgrace'

Amid all of the wins and losses, triumphs and disappointments, of Tuesday's critical midterm elections, the long-awaited demise of Wisconsin's Republican Gov. Scott Walker was a source of unmitigated joy for everyone who has either witnessed from afar or been directly harmed by his grotesque union-busting, cuts to education and other crucial services, and massive gifts to corporations at the expense of taxpayers.

When you wake up and find out Scott Walker lost pic.twitter.com/A2dneZJkEC — nuanced opinion guy (@charles_kinbote) November 7, 2018

The nationwide celebration of Walker's loss to Democratic challenger Tony Evers was perhaps best expressed by AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, who needed just six words to convey why everyone is so excited to see him go:

What more needs to be said?