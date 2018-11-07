Published on
After Demise of Union-Busting Wisconsin Governor, AFL-CIO Needed Just Six Words: 'Scott Walker Was a National Disgrace'

During a night of triumphs and disappointments, the Koch-backed governor's defeat was a source of unmitigated joy

Outgoing Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker holds a sign that reads 'sorry we're closed' as he speaks to supporters at a last minute get out the vote rally the night before the midterm elections at the Weldall Mfg., Inc. on November 5, 2018 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Photo: Darren Hauck/Getty Images)

Amid all of the wins and losses, triumphs and disappointments, of Tuesday's critical midterm elections, the long-awaited demise of Wisconsin's Republican Gov. Scott Walker was a source of unmitigated joy for everyone who has either witnessed from afar or been directly harmed by his grotesque union-busting, cuts to education and other crucial services, and massive gifts to corporations at the expense of taxpayers.

The nationwide celebration of Walker's loss to Democratic challenger Tony Evers was perhaps best expressed by AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, who needed just six words to convey why everyone is so excited to see him go:

What more needs to be said?

