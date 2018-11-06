WATCH LIVE: The Intercept and Democracy Now! Team Up for Progressive Election Night Coverage

Journalists and political commentators from The Intercept and Democracy Now! have teamed up to offer midterm election night special on Tuesday, which will be streamed live beginning at 7PM ET.

According to the outlets, the evening's coverage will be hosted by Intercept co-founder Jeremy Scahill as well as Democracy Now’s Amy Goodman, Juan González, and Nermeen Shaikh.

In addition to featuring progressive guests from around the country, the show will include updates and analysis from The Intercept’s Aída Chávez, Betsy Reed, Briahna Gray, Glenn Greenwald, Lee Fang, Naomi Klein, Mehdi Hasan, and Ryan Grim.

Watch live:

