WATCH LIVE: The Intercept and Democracy Now! Team Up for Progressive Election Night Coverage

Journalists and political commentators from The Intercept and Democracy Now! have teamed up to offer midterm election night special on Tuesday, which will be streamed live beginning at 7PM ET.
According to the outlets, the evening's coverage will be hosted by Intercept co-founder Jeremy Scahill as well as Democracy Now’s Amy Goodman, Juan González, and Nermeen Shaikh.
In addition to featuring progressive guests from around the country, the show will include updates and analysis from The Intercept’s Aída Chávez, Betsy Reed, Briahna Gray, Glenn Greenwald, Lee Fang, Naomi Klein, Mehdi Hasan, and Ryan Grim.
Watch live:
According to Democracy Now!:
In addition to real-time election returns, we will focus on some of the nation’s most contested races and ballot initiatives. A record number of women and people of color are running for every level of elected office. We’ll also be examining the issues and movements at the heart of these midterm elections and the state of U.S. democracy two years into the Trump presidency.
With control of Congress at stake, this award-winning team of fearless independent journalists will bring you the election reporting you won’t hear anywhere else.
