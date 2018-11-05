Why Vote? Bernie Sanders Offers Simple Last-Minute Reminder: The GOP Agenda Is Horrific

On the eve of national midterm elections in the United States, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was not alone as he participated in the frenzied effort of final campaign pitches and tried his best to make sure people get to the polls on Tuesday to defeat the GOP and issue a resounding to the agenda of President Donald Trump.

In a tweet on Monday, Sanders' final get-out-the-vote message was simple: the Republican Party's policy goals represent an unmitigated disaster for families, working people, and the planet while the alternative being offered by Democrats and progressive candidates in races nationwide would supplant those attacks with sensible and far-reaching set of solutions to the nation's most pressing problems.